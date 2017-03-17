Applebee’s Tempts Fans with Addition of Bold Flavor Options to 2 for $20 and 2 for $25 Menus

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® welcomes irresistible new entrées to the popular 2 for $20 and 2 for $25 value menus, which give guests two full-sized entrees and an appetizer for an unbeatable price. The new items further deliver on Applebee’s mission to provide guests with fresh, craveable variety at a bold value.

“At Applebee’s, we are always creating in the kitchen, looking for new ways to give guests the flavorful dishes they crave at a value they can get excited about,” says Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, vice president and executive chef of Applebee’s. “One of our most popular offerings, the 2 for $20 menu, was the perfect way for our culinary team to think outside the box and develop fresh, innovative offerings that our guests would love.”

The new 2 for $20 entrée lineup includes:

NEW Caprese Mozzarella Burger: Sautéed garlic and onions seared into an all-beef patty and topped with balsamic aioli, grilled tomatoes, grilled red onions, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil. Served with classic fries.

NEW Caprese Mozzarella Chicken: Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion, basil, and balsamic glaze. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.

NEW Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Cavatappi: Grilled chicken breast, cavatappi pasta, artichoke, grape tomatoes, Parmesan and crispy spinach leaves.

Now available on the 2 for $25 menu covers:

Firecracker Shrimp Cavatappi: Crispy sriracha shrimp, cavatappi pasta, sautéed zucchini, red bell pepper, red onion and Parmesan sriracha cream sauce.

As an innovator of 2 for $20, Applebee’s provides variety and value every day, frequently refreshing the menu to give guests more opportunity to experiment and discover new favorites while enjoying a shared meal with a friend, family member, or anyone who enjoys a good deal.

For more information on the limited time offerings and deals from Applebee’s, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.

