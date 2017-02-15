Goodbye, ‘Bomberman’. Hello, Inexplicably Sexual ‘Bombergirl’?

Bomberman has been one of the longest lasting game franchises with millions of fans and players across the world. With more than 70 games in the franchise across nearly every generation of console over the last 30 years, Bomberman has been a consistent part of the gaming universe and has always delivered exactly what we would expect: a strategic, maze-based puzzle blaster. Konami’s announcement that Bomberman would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch wasn’t the only thing they had planned for the explosive title.

On February 10, 2017 Konami revealed a major change for the #Bomberman franchise at the Japan Amusement Expo. After 20 years since the release of an arcade system, Konami announced the franchise change, and it’s a far cry from the origins of the series. Even though we all know that things inevitably will always change, sometimes it’s a major change like this that make you go “huh?!”

Let me introduce you to the newest game in the Bomberman franchise: Bombergirl.

‘Bombergirl’ Puts A Very Anime Spin On The Classic Game



[Credit: Konami Amusement]

Now, technically Bomberman has made his transition from gaming to anime and manga before, but this is a big change for the franchise considering that we’re swapping genders on the actual game itself, but this is a far cry from the origins of the franchise.

The new 4-vs-4 arcade only game pits players against each other using, currently, one of four characters:

Source: https://nowloading.co/p/why-is-bombergirl-arcade-sexualized/4206533