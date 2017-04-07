Greek Vegetable Quiche

1

Heat oven to 375°F. On lightly floured surface, unroll pie crust. If necessary, roll out crust with rolling pin until even. Line 9-inch pie plate with pie crust; flute edge as desired with spoon or fork. Line crust with sheet of foil; fill with pie chain, uncooked rice or dried beans to keep pie crust from bubbling up. (Or do double duty and roast vegetables in foil liner while baking crust.)