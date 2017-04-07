Greek Vegetable Quiche

Kalamata olives and crumbled feta give the traditional breakfast quiche a delicious Greek-inspired twist.

Betsy Nelson

Ingredients

Crust

1
1
Pillsbury™ Refrigerated Pie Crust, softened as directed on box

Filling

3/4
cup chopped roasted red bell peppers
3/4
cup diced roasted zucchini
2
cups fresh spinach or 1/2 cup thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed to drain
1/2
cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
1/4
cup chopped green onions (4 medium)
1/4
cup chopped fresh parsley
2
tablespoons chopped fresh mint
4
eggs
1 1/4
cups whole milk
1/2
teaspoon salt
1/4
teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2
cup crumbled feta cheese (2 to 3 oz)

Steps

  • 1
    Heat oven to 375°F. On lightly floured surface, unroll pie crust. If necessary, roll out crust with rolling pin until even. Line 9-inch pie plate with pie crust; flute edge as desired with spoon or fork. Line crust with sheet of foil; fill with pie chain, uncooked rice or dried beans to keep pie crust from bubbling up. (Or do double duty and roast vegetables in foil liner while baking crust.)
  • 2
    Bake about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, beat eggs and milk with whisk until smooth. Stir in salt and pepper; set aside. Prepare vegetables and herbs for filling.
  • 3
    Press excess moisture from vegetables; place in large bowl. Add parsley and mint; toss. Arrange vegetable mixture in partially baked pie crust. Pour egg mixture over vegetables. Sprinkle evenly with crumbled cheese.
  • 4
    Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean and center barely jiggles when quiche is moved. Remove from oven; cool at least 20 minutes before cutting and serving quiche.

Source: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/greek-vegetable-quiche/d2d9c4b9-0f36-4890-92e7-6f5aa78527a9

