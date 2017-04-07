Kalamata olives and crumbled feta give the traditional breakfast quiche a delicious Greek-inspired twist.
Betsy Nelson
Ingredients
Crust
- 1
- Pillsbury™ Refrigerated Pie Crust, softened as directed on box SAVE $
Filling
- 3/4
- cup chopped roasted red bell peppers
- 3/4
- cup diced roasted zucchini
- 2
- cups fresh spinach or 1/2 cup thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed to drain
- 1/2
- cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
- 1/4
- cup chopped green onions (4 medium)
- 1/4
- cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2
- tablespoons chopped fresh mint
- 4
- eggs
- 1 1/4
- cups whole milk
- 1/2
- teaspoon salt
- 1/4
- teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2
- cup crumbled feta cheese (2 to 3 oz)
Steps
-
1Heat oven to 375°F. On lightly floured surface, unroll pie crust. If necessary, roll out crust with rolling pin until even. Line 9-inch pie plate with pie crust; flute edge as desired with spoon or fork. Line crust with sheet of foil; fill with pie chain, uncooked rice or dried beans to keep pie crust from bubbling up. (Or do double duty and roast vegetables in foil liner while baking crust.)
-
2Bake about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, beat eggs and milk with whisk until smooth. Stir in salt and pepper; set aside. Prepare vegetables and herbs for filling.
-
3Press excess moisture from vegetables; place in large bowl. Add parsley and mint; toss. Arrange vegetable mixture in partially baked pie crust. Pour egg mixture over vegetables. Sprinkle evenly with crumbled cheese.
-
4Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean and center barely jiggles when quiche is moved. Remove from oven; cool at least 20 minutes before cutting and serving quiche.
Source: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/greek-vegetable-quiche/d2d9c4b9-0f36-4890-92e7-6f5aa78527a9